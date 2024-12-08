Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 170,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

