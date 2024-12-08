Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Approximately 1,040,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,934,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metals Exploration

In other news, insider Andrew Chubb sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £175,000 ($223,043.59). 65.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

