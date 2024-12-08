Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5,135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,502,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,290,000 after purchasing an additional 700,632 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 73.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 129,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 49,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $101.17 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

