Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.73 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Five Below by 364.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

