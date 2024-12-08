MML Investors Services LLC Has $512.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $512,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $186.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

