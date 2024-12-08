MML Investors Services LLC Has $63.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $63,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

