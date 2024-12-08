MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,166 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $125,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYW stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $165.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

