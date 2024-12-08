MML Investors Services LLC Sells 45,610 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 636,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 737,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 384,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 74,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

