Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 229,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,692,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

About Modern Water plc (MWG.L)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

