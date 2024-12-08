Mosaic Financial Group LLC Buys 896 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 394.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

