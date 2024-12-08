Mosaic Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.00.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $934.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $792.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.32 and a 52 week high of $935.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.