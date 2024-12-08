Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is Anson Funds Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,063,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,567,303 shares during the quarter. Nano Dimension comprises about 2.1% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.09% of Nano Dimension worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 256,449 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.41 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $512.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

