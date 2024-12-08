Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $277.58 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $277.58 million and $4.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,923.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $622.70 or 0.00623181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00133555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00202405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00026488 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.