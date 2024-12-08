National Bank of Canada FI Buys 465,243 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 199.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,243 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $63,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $118.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.