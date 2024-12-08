National Bank of Canada FI Has $106.45 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350,323 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $176.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

