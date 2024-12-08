National Bank of Canada FI Has $68.73 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $68,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average is $173.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $149.41 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

