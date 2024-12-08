Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $258.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.76 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.