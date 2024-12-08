Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 235,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 459.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 367,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

