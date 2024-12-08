Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

