Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 11,511 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.39 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

