NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $201.58 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.63.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.