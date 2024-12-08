Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,837.17.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,705.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4,143.70. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,177.16 and a 1-year high of $5,337.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,508,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3,561.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

