Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,483 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Diageo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

