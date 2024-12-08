Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 429.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,873 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,726,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,261,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,420,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

