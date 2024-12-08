Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 94.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $307.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

