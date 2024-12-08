Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

