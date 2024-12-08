Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $72.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

