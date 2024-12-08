Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 117,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 584.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $384.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

