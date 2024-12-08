Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

