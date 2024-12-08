PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 2836513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

