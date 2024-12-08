Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £212,999.80 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 26,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £212,999.80 ($271,475.66).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 803.50 ($10.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 752.26. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 518.40 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 868 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 6,060.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

