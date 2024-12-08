Patrick Industries Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, December 16th (NASDAQ:PATK)

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $137.60 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $50.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $160.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $7,716,675. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

