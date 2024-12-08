Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phreesia stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $532,605.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,327.10. This trade represents a 21.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,892. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

