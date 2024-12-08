Pier Capital LLC Buys 28,434 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

