Pier Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,144 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 1.39% of Aehr Test Systems worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.94. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

