Pier Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 168.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $151.05 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

