Pier Capital LLC Purchases 68,391 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KGS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KGS opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.54%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

