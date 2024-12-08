Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Up 1.7 %

GitLab stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $193,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,570.03. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

