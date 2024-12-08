Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.23% of FormFactor worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 134.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 129.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $63.63.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

