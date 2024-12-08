Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,037 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VIZIO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $11.35 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Barrington Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

