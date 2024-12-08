Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $31.83 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,006,051.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,362.28. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

