Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,812 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $77.16 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $37,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 4,019 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $301,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,729,875. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,368 shares of company stock worth $32,917,039. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

