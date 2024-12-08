Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 5,192 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

WGS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.03.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $886,521.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,064.32. The trade was a 26.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,110 shares of company stock worth $81,993,001 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

