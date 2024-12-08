Point72 DIFC Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $54,062.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,031.32. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

