Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 23,881 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 149.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after acquiring an additional 894,379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.