Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 31,746 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 106.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 68,857 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HLN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

