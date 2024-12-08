Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.22 and its 200 day moving average is $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.