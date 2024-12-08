Quarry LP Buys 6,575 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,114 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NWL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

