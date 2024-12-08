Quarry LP Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 197.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

