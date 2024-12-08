Quarry LP Has $105,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1,793.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 517,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 143,309 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.14 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.58%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

